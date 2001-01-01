Rita’s Italian Ice Franchise Opportunity

A deliciously unique opportunity

A one-of-a-kind product,

a loyal following and a simple business model built for growth

When people walk into a Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, they know they are in for a treat. Guests have been loving our product since the first Rita's opened outside of Philadelphia in 1984. Since then, Rita's franchisees have opened nearly 600 units that serve up smiles alongside silky Italian Ice flavors and creamy Frozen Custard treats.

Rita's has thrived because we provide a frozen treat unlike any other, served quickly with a smile in a family-friendly atmosphere. The result is an experience unlike any other that has earned Rita's a cult-like following. Our walk-up and drive-thru options and simple-to-run, community-oriented business make it a great fit for entrepreneurs looking for a fun business to operate.

Always fresh. Always delicious. Always original.

In a world full of ice cream franchises, we offer unique frozen desserts that make guests return again and again

Frozen Custard - prized for its dense, creamy texture and intense flavors - is a rare offering. Finding silky-smooth Italian ice? Unheard of. Unless you already have a Rita's nearby, a business offering both is going to be hard to find, which adds to our incredible ability to create guest loyalty. In the Northeast, we are an institution, thanks to over three decades of happy customers who know what to expect. In newer markets, we have a unique advantage: We are the original.

Today's customers want something new

It can be incredibly hard to stand out from the competition once you're one of many ice cream shops in a neighborhood. It is also hard to earn loyalty when potential customers can get the same thing you sell from every grocery store, gas station, corner market, restaurant and truck in town.

Customers desperately want new choices. As the Culinary Institute of America notes in its report "Flavor, Quality & American Menus," Millennial and Gen Z customers "crave new flavors and experiences."

This is an advantage that our franchisees enjoy compared to ice cream franchises and other crowded parts of the frozen dessert industry, like frozen yogurt. In our core markets, we're beloved because guests know they can't get incredible Italian Ice, Frozen Custard or Rita's distinctive Blendini® or flagship Gelati elsewhere. In newer markets, foodies and other curious customers love us because we offer a new experience -- and once they experience Rita's, they spread the news.

All of this is huge in the nearly $30 billion frozen desserts industry because it will help you win customers who are eager to try new things.

A raving fanbase

Depending on where you live, a Frozen Custard and Italian Ice franchise may sound like a brand-new concept. But Rita's franchisees have been thriving for more than three decades. The recipe for success is simple: Combine unique frozen treats and unparalleled service with a commitment to engaging with the community - and the smiles come naturally.

Time-Tested Business Model that owns the Spring season

We've been thriving since 1984. Our carefully calibrated business model is designed to help you reach new guests, win them over and turn them into longtime fans and brand champions. Rita's has a cult-like fanbase in the markets where we operate, and that's no accident. Between our marketing game plans for franchisees, social media activity, new flavors and limited-time-only menu items, we keep guests talking about the brand. In some markets with specific seasonal considerations, you'll have the ability to have the Winter off, which means your loyal guests can't wait for the Springtime opening.

The business model is also designed to be incredibly efficient. You'll need minimal staff to run a location -- usually it's just two to three people on a shift. Food costs are low, with very little spoilage. Preparation is simple. And support is abundant.

Before opening, you'll receive assistance evaluating business locations. You'll get initial training to help run the business. Then you'll receive ongoing support to help master your skills while increasing revenue and profitability.

Rita's systems have been refined over the course of decades. By joining the brand, you can tap into the collective wisdom of hundreds of franchisees who have already started and expanded their own businesses.

Join the original: Contact us and download a free report