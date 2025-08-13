Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Southwest Atlanta, Georgia

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Southwest Atlanta, Georgia. Now, local residents Shanticleer and Erica Graham have opened a new location to serve Southwest Atlanta and surrounding communities in Douglas, Fulton, Coweta, and Cobb Counties.

Shanticleer, a U.S. Army veteran and former medical technology executive, and Erica, a former healthcare project manager and small business owner, were inspired by their mothers — both longtime informal caregivers — and their own experiences supporting aging loved ones. After Shanticleer transitioned out of a 20-year corporate career, the couple saw an opportunity to align their personal values and professional skills through Seniors Helping Seniors®, a brand that shares their passion for community-based elder care.

“We wanted to do something meaningful that honors our parents and allows us to uplift our community,” said Shanticleer. “Seniors Helping Seniors lets us serve some of the most vulnerable people in our neighborhoods while also creating flexible and fulfilling opportunities for caregivers who are seniors themselves.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

“We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s exactly what we’ve found with Shanticleer and Erica Graham as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Southwest Atlanta.”

