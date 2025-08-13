Shipley Donuts to Expand Into Northwest Louisiana With 5-shop Development Deal

America's largest donut & kolache brand coming to Shreveport-Bossier City area in 2026

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON – Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, has inked a franchise development agreement to build five shops in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, marking Shipley's introduction to Northwest Louisiana.

The expansion deal with BC Restaurant Holding LLC, led by local residents Steve Watkins and Walter Bigby, calls for the first location to open in late 2026, with four additional shops following over the next three years. With over a decade of multi-unit, multi-brand franchise experience, the duo is currently operating five Zaxby's and two Jersey Mike's locations in the Shreveport-Bossier market, with an additional Jersey Mike's in development.

"This agreement to bring Shipley into Northwest Louisiana represents another example of Shipley's focus on strategic expansion in the brand’s record growth trajectory," said Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Shipley Keith Sizemore. "Steve and Walter's deep market knowledge and proven operational excellence make them ideal partners to introduce our handcrafted donuts and kolaches to this vibrant market."

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh donuts, handmade daily, including its signature plain glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced and cake donuts, bear claws, kolaches, coffee and more. It currently has seven locations in central and South Louisiana, with opportunities for expansion across the state.

The Shreveport-Bossier development deal continues Shipley's unprecedented growth momentum. The brand is on pace to open 40+ new stores by the end of 2025, nearly doubling its growth from 2024. This year, Shipley opened its first North Carolina and Virginia locations, with upcoming market entries planned for South Florida, New Mexico and Missouri.

Watkins, who brings over 45 years of food industry experience and served as president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association in 1994, said the decision to partner with Shipley was driven by the brand's impressive performance metrics and strategic leadership approach.

"We were specifically looking for an iconic, growing donut franchise, and Shipley's average unit volume growth, particularly with new store openings, really impressed us," said Watkins. "The brand's leadership is focused on smart, strategic growth, which aligns perfectly with our business philosophy."

The brand has more than 200 locations in development and is actively seeking qualified franchisees for key markets across the South, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. For more information, go to www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

SOURCE Shipley Donuts

###

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

817-329-3257

[email protected]

