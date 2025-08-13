Smalls Sliders® Sliding Thru to Oklahoma City

Industry Disrupting Cheeseburger Slider Brand Dropping Four Cans in OKC

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Smalls Sliders, the iconic cheeseburger slider brand that’s taking over the country, has signed its latest development agreement for Oklahoma, this time in the capital, Oklahoma City. The multi-unit deal will bring four Cans to the Oklahoma City South region alongside entrepreneurs and friends, Michael Gamble and Paul Pogue.

With backgrounds spanning food service, construction, ministry, and business, both Gamble and Pogue have built careers grounded in high-level execution. Their extensive experience in construction, in particular, brings a unique advantage as they elevate Smalls Sliders’ expansion into the Oklahoma City market—ensuring operational excellence and speed-to-market from the ground up. The first of the four Cans is slated to open in 2026.

“What drew me to Smalls Sliders was the strength of its concept—from a disruptive fast casual approach to the simplicity of delicious sliders themselves,” said Gamble. “The brand’s bold identity, combined with its focus on operational efficiency and scalability, made it the perfect fit, and we’re thrilled for guests to slide thru once we open our first Can.”

Gamble and Pogue plan to develop multiple Smalls Sliders Cans in the Oklahoma City area, beginning with their first location in Norman, OK. Site selection is currently underway, with a targeted opening date set for July 2026.

“The Oklahoma City South region represents a high-traffic, high-growth market that’s perfectly suited for the Smalls Sliders concept,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchise Development at Smalls Sliders. “Michael and Paul bring a strong background in operations and development, and their experience in construction adds tremendous value as we continue to scale. We’re confident they’ll make a significant impact in the region and look forward to their first Can opening soon.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

