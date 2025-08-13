Unleashed Brands Debuts on Inc. 5000 List, Ranks No. 2626 in 2025

Premier Youth Enrichment Company Lands Spot in Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

August 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX. – Unleashed Brands, the world’s premier youth enrichment franchise platform company, has been named No. 2626 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine. This marks the company’s first appearance on the ranking by Inc. Magazine and reflects its strong momentum, community-driven mission, and expanding influence on millions of families across the country. Founded to help kids learn, play, and grow, Unleashed Brands is home to trusted family-focused brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. Today, Unleashed Brands reaches more than 20 million families annually through its network of over 1,350 franchise locations.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment; it’s independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, with honorees recognized for innovation, perseverance, and meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

Milestones Driving Unleashed Brands’ Success:

Franchise Expansion : Since 2021, Unleashed Brands has grown from a single concept with 150 Urban Air Adventure Parks to a platform of eight youth enrichment brands with more than 1,350 locations nationwide. This expansion has allowed the company to reach thousands of new families each year and provide experiences that help kids learn, play, and grow. Continued growth across the portfolio has propelled Unleashed Brands past $1 billion in systemwide revenue, underscoring the strength of its business model and the lasting impact it is making in communities across the country.

: Since 2021, Unleashed Brands has grown from a single concept with 150 Urban Air Adventure Parks to a platform of eight youth enrichment brands with more than 1,350 locations nationwide. This expansion has allowed the company to reach thousands of new families each year and provide experiences that help kids learn, play, and grow. Continued growth across the portfolio has propelled Unleashed Brands past $1 billion in systemwide revenue, underscoring the strength of its business model and the lasting impact it is making in communities across the country. Strategic Acquisitions : Through the acquisitions of Class 101, Sylvan Learning, and most recently Water Wings Swim School, Unleashed Brands has expanded its ability to support the full youth enrichment journey. From early childhood through high school graduation, each brand plays a unique role in helping kids grow academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Together, they create a connected ecosystem of experiences that support the development of the whole child and give families trusted options at every stage of growing up.

: Through the acquisitions of Class 101, Sylvan Learning, and most recently Water Wings Swim School, Unleashed Brands has expanded its ability to support the full youth enrichment journey. From early childhood through high school graduation, each brand plays a unique role in helping kids grow academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Together, they create a connected ecosystem of experiences that support the development of the whole child and give families trusted options at every stage of growing up. Investment in People and Leadership: Unleashed Brands is powered by more than 300 employees at its Dallas-based home office, all united by a shared mission to help kids grow into confident, capable individuals. The company has also made key leadership appointments and promotions in recent years to strengthen its foundation and support long-term growth. Notable additions include Jon Shell as Chief Financial Officer, Mark McAndrew as General Counsel, Pat O’Toole as Chief Marketing Officer, and Josh Wall as Chief Operating Officer. Together, this team is driving innovation, franchisee support, and brand performance across the entire portfolio.

“Our growth reflects the impact we are making in the lives of families across the country. At Unleashed Brands, we are committed to creating spaces where kids can grow into confident, capable individuals through fun and meaningful experiences,” said Michael Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. “We, as parents, face more pressure than ever to get it right, and we are proud to stand beside them as a trusted partner in raising well-rounded kids. This honor affirms the work our franchisees and team do every day to bring that mission to life in communities nationwide.”

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

