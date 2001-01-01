Unleashed Brands Franchise Opportunity

Youth Enrichment Franchise Opportunities At Unleashed Brands, we have curated a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands in the youth enrichment industry. We house a variety of brands, many of which require a low start-up investment and simple operation. If you are interested in the opportunity to impact children and your local community while running your own business, check out our opportunities below. Our current portfolio of brands includes the following: Urban Air Adventure Park Urban Air is an indoor adventure park for kids of all ages. Their parks offer exciting attractions that challenge kids' bodies and minds in a fun environment. They are so much more than a trampoline park and offer attractions like climbing hills, trapeze, mini-golf, skydiving, and so much more. Complete with a café, Urban Air Adventure Park is perfect for birthday parties and other events. Learn More about franchising with Urban Air Adventure Park. The Little Gym The Little Gym is an enrichment and physical development center for children ages 4 months through 12 years. They embrace a philosophy of three- dimensional learning: Get Moving (strength, flexibility, balance, etc.), Brain Boost (listening skills, concentration, and decision- making), and Citizen Kid (sharing, teamwork, cooperation, etc.). With over 40 years of experience, they have locations worldwide. Learn More about franchising with The Little Gym. Snapology Snapology is a STEAM franchise that helps children build confidence through hands-on learning. They engage children ages 1 through 14 using popular toys like LEGO® bricks and K'Nex, as well as technology to learn core educational concepts. They are a premier partner for STEAM programs and can bring their services to schools, homes, and their very own Discovery Centers. Learn More about franchising with Snapology. Premier Martial Arts Premier Martial Arts empowers people through martial arts. They offer classes for both kids and adults as well as karate-themed birthday parties. Karate helps build discipline and leadership qualities and is a great way for kids to get a head start in life. Martial Arts is the new fitness regimen and a great way to get in shape, build strength, and have fun. Learn More about franchising with Premier Martial Arts. XP League XP League is an esports organization in North America designed for elementary, middle, and high school-aged players. As Positive Coaching Alliance's (PCA) only coach-led gaming league, they provide players with professional-level game training that also helps develop life skills. Their league is modeled after classic youth sports organizations and is easy for both kids and parents to understand. Learn More about franchising with XP League. Class 101 Class 101 helps high school students start planning for their future today. They make college planning simple by providing resources and guidance every step of the way, from finding colleges to the application process to applying for financial aid. They have over 20 years of experience and 45 locations throughout 24 states. Learn More about franchising with Class 101. Unleashed Brands portfolio has received countless awards and recognition throughout the franchise world. Several of our brands are ranked #1 in their respective categories and all four are poised for impressive growth. We are excited to watch them grow and their franchise owners succeed and can't wait to bring more family-focused brands on board. Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.