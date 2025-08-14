Chicken Salad Chick to Open First Restaurant in Austin Proper

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its first restaurant in Austin, located at 1000 East 41st Street. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, August 26, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, August 26 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, August 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with handle & straw!**

Thursday, August 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Picnic Blanket!***

Friday, August 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler!**

Saturday, August 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Meal on a future visit!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Austin – Hancock is owned by Troy Morrison, one of the largest franchisees in the brand’s system. A seasoned entrepreneur, Morrison runs over 100 Taco Bell and Wingstop locations nationwide, along with 16 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. This location marks the brand’s second in the Austin area – and the first within the city itself – following the Pflugerville opening in March.

“I’m thrilled to be opening the first Chicken Salad Chick in the heart of Austin and to continue growing with such an amazing brand,” said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Austin. “Having spent most of my career in the restaurant industry, I truly believe this concept is special. With its loyal fan base, made-from-scratch food, and operational efficiencies, investing in Chicken Salad Chick seemed like a no-brainer. There’s a clear appetite for fresh, flavorful dining in Austin, and I’m confident residents will love what we’re offering.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Austin restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

“Expanding our footprint in the great state of Texas is a major milestone for Chicken Salad Chick, and it’s even more meaningful to do so alongside such a wonderful franchise partner,” said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. “Troy has incredible business insight and a genuine passion for hospitality. Since joining our network, he’s played a major role in our growth, and we’re excited to see how he and his team continue to build our presence in the Austin market.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Austin team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Austin, the restaurant will be raising money for B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, a non-profit organization providing physical, emotional, and financial support to families experiencing childhood cancer in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Chicken Salad Chick of Austin will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase two Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase the Chick Meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.