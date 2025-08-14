Cousins Maine Lobster Rolls Out Second Lubbock Truck

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // LUBBOCK, Texas – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) launch of its second food truck in the Lubbock region. The truck will be operated by local business owner Chris Wilson, who plans to bring more of the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to West Texas. The new truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

Wilson, a seasoned restaurant operator, has spent his entire career in the industry. His interest in the Cousins Maine Lobster brand was sparked when a visiting truck from Dallas. After trying the product firsthand, he was immediately sold and knew this would be his next business venture. He opened his first truck in Lubbock in October 2024.

“After our debut with our first truck in Lubbock, we are looking forward to serving more communities who can’t get enough of Cousins Maine Lobster,” said Chris Wilson. “It’s been an honor to bring a taste of Maine to a new area. I am excited for our second truck to serve more people in the region and can enjoy our premium lobster offering and hospitality.”

“Chris is an outstanding franchisee who has already shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining the Cousins Maine Lobster brand last year,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident his newest truck in Lubbock will have the same energy and guest reception, and we look forward to supporting his growth to bring the authentic taste of Maine lobster.”

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

