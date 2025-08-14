Hot Head Burritos Introduces Bold Flavors to Lima with Aug. 14th Debut

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // LIMA, Ohio – Hot Head Burritos opening of its newest location in Lima on Aug. 14. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 am on Friday Aug. 15.

Conveniently located within walking distance of the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH), the restaurant marks the second Hot Head Burritos location for Brad Wright and Travis Donley. Their team has a strong track record of delivering quality food and friendly service at their Wapakoneta, OH location, which opened in 2023.

“We’re proud to open the first Hot Head Burritos in Lima,” said Franchisee Brad Wright. “This city brings together a strong student presence and a tight-knit local community — both of which value fast, flavorful food that doesn’t compromise on quality. We’re looking forward to becoming part of the everyday routine here.”

“After a long search, we found the perfect spot in Lima,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and corporate vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “With easy access from the intersection of Elida and Cable roads and just around the corner from the UNOH campus, we’re ready to bring our bold flavors and fresh energy to both the neighborhood and campus life.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has become a favorite, thanks to its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and more, all built around 16 signature sauces ranging from Mild to Wild.

Hot Head Burritos in Lima will serve the community from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

