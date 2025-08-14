MassageLuXe Marks Mid-Year With 100th Location Grand Opening, Continued Growth and Franchise Expansion

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo. – MassageLuXe, a leading luxury spa franchise specializing in massage therapy and skincare services, is celebrating a milestone-filled first half of 2025, highlighted by the grand opening of its 100th spa and continued nationwide expansion.

The brand marked its 100th location with a grand opening in Fresno, California, earlier this month. The event brought together franchisees and community members to celebrate the milestone and showcase MassageLuXe’s commitment to delivering high-quality wellness services to communities nationwide.

In addition to the Fresno milestone, MassageLuXe opened three new spas in Wylie, Texas, Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Prosper, Texas. The brand also signed franchise agreements for two new locations in the Atlanta market with Lonnie and Dianna Wilson. In addition, construction is currently underway on new locations in five states across the country.

“2025 has been a milestone year for MassageLuXe as we continue to see strong demand for high-quality wellness services and an increasing number of multi-unit and first-time franchisees choosing to invest with us,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “Celebrating our 100th opening in Fresno was a proud moment for the brand, but the real highlight has been seeing the enthusiasm from our franchisees and guests as we continue to grow.”

The brand also launched a Member of the Year campaign in conjunction with the 100th spa celebration, generating 3,873 submissions and spotlighting inspiring stories from members across the country. This initiative underscores MassageLuXe’s focus on creating meaningful connections with guests and celebrating the impact of wellness in their everyday lives.

MassageLuXe reported double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, driven by strong same-store sales and rising demand for its signature services, including massages, facials, waxing and HydroLuXe water massage therapy. With multiple new locations in development and construction active across several states, the brand is on track to close out 2025 with its strongest year of growth to date.

MassageLuXe offers a full suite of services designed to help clients relax, rejuvenate, and enhance their well-being, including massages, facials, waxing and innovative HydroLuXe water massage therapy. With this milestone opening, the brand continues to expand across the United States and is actively seeking franchise partners who want to be part of the booming health and wellness industry. MassageLuXe provides comprehensive training, marketing support, and a scalable business model, making it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a fast-growing, service-driven category.

Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.

For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 100 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

