Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands into Santa Cruz, California

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // SANTA CRUZ, CA – Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands into Santa Cruz, California. Now, local residents Dana Hale and franchise owner Mia Kellogg have opened a new location to serve the Santa Cruz community.

Hale, who has lived in Santa Cruz for nearly 20 years, brings 15 years of caregiving experience as a nanny and a deep connection to the community. After caring for children and developing meaningful ties across the county, she now steps into the role of care coordinator with a mission to give back to her hometown. She leads caregiver hiring, training, and client support to serve seniors across Santa Cruz County. Kellogg, who previously hired Hale as a nanny for her young children, brings a background in advertising, nonprofit leadership, and creative production to the business, inspired by her own experience navigating care for her aging parents.

“What excites me most about this opportunity is the chance to connect with people, make them feel seen, and give back to the community I love,” said Dana. “Santa Cruz is home, it’s where I became who I am, and this role allows me to use that personal connection to build trust with caregivers, clients, and families.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

“We partner with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s exactly what we’ve found with Mia Kellogg as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide in-home services to those in need throughout Santa Cruz.”

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.