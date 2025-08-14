SpringGreen Hosts Its First-Ever Women in the Green Industry Workshop at 2025 National Training Conference

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLAINFIELD, IL – At this year’s National Training Conference, SpringGreen introduced its inaugural Women in the Green Industry workshop—marking a meaningful and forward-thinking step in supporting and elevating women across the SpringGreen franchise system.

Created as a space to build leadership skills, foster peer connection, and encourage growth, the session featured guided discussions, personal development tools, and collaborative exercises focused on goal setting, effective delegation, and finding your voice as a leader.

“This workshop was about more than just professional development—it was about creating space for women to feel seen, heard, and supported in their unique journeys,” said Amy Reda, Operations Project Manager at SpringGreen and the event’s organizer. “The energy in the room was inspiring, and I’m excited to see how this momentum grows within our system.”

The session was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback and highlighted the importance of continued programming centered on inclusion, connection, and leadership.

With +48 years of women making huge impacts on the SpringGreen system, plans are already in motion to expand the initiative with future events and opportunities to connect, lead, and grow.

