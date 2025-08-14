Stretch Zone Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Inc. today announced that Stretch Zone has ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

“Being ranked in the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of the hard work our team and franchisees put in every day to bring the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching to communities across the country,” said Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. “As demand for wellness services continues to grow, this recognition reinforces that our unique approach is resonating and making a meaningful impact in people’s lives.”

Stretch Zone science-backed methodology helps people move and feel better. In 2025, Stretch Zone introduced Systemwide Access—a first-of-its-kind member benefit allowing members to stretch at any location.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

