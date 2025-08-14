Top-Producing Silicon Valley Firm Affiliates with ERA Real Estate to Help Fuel Expansion Across California

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. -- ERA Real Estate today announced its latest affiliation with a full-service brokerage powerhouse with a concentrated footprint in Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara County and the Peninsula’s San Mateo County, now doing business as Real Estate Experts ERA Powered.

Founded in 2014 by Brett Jennings, a Harvard-trained negotiation expert, real estate investor, and NAEA award-winning luxury home marketing specialist in 2015, the firm has been recognized by RealTrends in 2025 for its industry-leading production. Jennings, a former coach and a certified meditation instructor with Anthony Robbins and Deepak Chopra, has built a leadership team with deep expertise across real estate and other industries. Elizabeth Lazar, CEO of Real Estate Experts ERA Powered, brings a strong background in real estate, brand marketing, and strategic management to the company’s leadership and direction. Leveraging experience in both Fortune 500 corporations and dynamic start-ups, she uniquely blends disciplined strategy with entrepreneurial agility. Widely recognized for creating empowered cultures that excel in competitive markets, she drives growth, innovation, and success across the organization.

Through the ERA Powered® flexible branding model, Real Estate Experts will retain its established local brand identity while gaining access to the ERA® brand’s comprehensive suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

As part of the ERA® network, Jennings and his full-service company’s affiliated agents will now be equipped with powerful business-building tools and innovative marketing designed to connect buyers and sellers more effectively and help drive production in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country.

SOURCE ERA Real Estate

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.