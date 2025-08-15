Ace Hardware Marks One-Year Milestone of ‘ELEVATE3 Ace’ Experiential Store Format

With over 100 remodels completed, new format is driving double-digit growth across key categories

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of introducing its innovative ELEVATE3 Ace experiential store format. Unveiled at last year’s Ace Hardware Fall Convention, ELEVATE3 Ace reimagines the traditional hardware store by creating immersive brand experiences in four key areas: Paint, Power, Backyard & Barbeque, and Home Preservation, turning these sections into inviting destinations that make shopping easier and more inspiring.

The concept has since moved out of pilot mode and into full roll-out, with more than 130 ELEVATE3 Ace stores completed so far. The results speak volumes: these stores are growing +12% in sales and +10% in gross profit dollars compared to non-implementing stores.

“ELEVATE³ Ace is experiential retail wrapped in the servant-hearted humanity that’s made Ace famous,” said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware. “These stores let customers see, touch, and try the best of Ace, while staying true to our mission of serving neighbors. A year in, they’re driving strong growth for our retailers and making Ace an even more valuable part of the communities we serve.”

Category Highlights vs. Non-implementing Stores Include:

Power: +25% sales (Craftsman, DeWalt, EGO, Milwaukee, Stihl, Toro)

BBQ: +22% sales (Big Green Egg, Blackstone, Traeger, Weber)

Backyard: +6% sales (Lodge, Solo Stove, Stanley, YETI)

Paint: +6% sales (Benjamin Moore, Clark+Kensington, Magnolia Home)

Home Preservation: +8% sales (Scotts)

Fall Convention Spotlight

This year’s Ace Hardware Fall Convention took place in downtown Chicago, Aug. 12-14, bringing together thousands of Ace retailers and vendors for the industry’s largest hardware event. The full-scale, 10,000 sq. ft. ELEVATE3 Ace “Store-on-the-Floor” model returned, featuring expanded Power and BBQ brand destinations.

New ELEVATE3 Ace enhancements introduced a pilot “Sun & Shade” department offering premium sunglasses from Costa, Native, and Oakley, along with lifestyle apparel, hydration products, and outdoor audio equipment. Also new was a refreshed lighting aisle with adjustable white lighting in bulbs and fixtures, as well as an Ace-exclusive Kohler faucet, further reinforcing Ace’s commitment to delivering a distinctive in-store experience for both retailers and customers.

ELEVATE3 Ace will continue to transform new and existing Ace Hardware stores over the next several years, supported with a $1 billion investment.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

