Aldea Home & Baby to Open in San Jose this Fall

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN FRANCISCO, CA. – Aldea Home & Baby is proud to be expanding its footprint in its home state with the opening in California.

The newest Aldea Home & Baby will be located in San Jose and is expected to open its doors this Fall in October.

“Our journey started right here in California twenty years ago. As we dive into the world of franchising, it is important we deliver the same quality service and support to California residents that first made them fall in love with us back in 2005,” said Johanna Bialkin, Founder and CEO of Aldea Home & Baby.

The global baby products market is estimated to reach USD 575.8 billion by 2033, and continues to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2024 to 2033.

SOURCE Aldea Home & Baby

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.