Busy Adults and Senior-Focused Handyman and Home Maintenance Franchise TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Opening in North Johnson County, Kansas in May

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTH JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – TruBlue Home Service Ally has announced the opening of a new location in North Johnson County. Recognizing the increasing need for senior home services that support aging in place, TruBlue is emerging in the handyman and senior home modifications industries.

One of those entrepreneurs is Jeff Kinkade, the franchise owner and local resident behind this upcoming TruBlue location in North Johnson County, Kansas.

With decades of experience in home improvement and a personal passion for supporting aging in place, Kinkade is bringing TruBlue to North JoCo alongside his son, Will. After building a market-leading window and door replacement company in Kansas City, Kinkade saw a unique opportunity in TruBlue’s senior-focused model, a mission that resonated deeply after watching his own father struggle with mobility in his later years.

“This is a chance to help people who need a service not many companies are offering,” Kinkade said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring TruBlue to North Johnson County and we couldn’t have found a better partner to help us do it than Jeff,” said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. “As a country, we are experiencing a number of seniors who need help due to the rapid growth of the senior population. However, almost no one is offering home assessment, modifications and maintenance programs for seniors, despite staggering demand. We’re virtually alone in this segment, and we’ve seen tremendous growth as a result.”

An April 2022 report by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found that 88% of adults aged 50–80 “felt it is important to remain in their homes for as long as possible.” TruBlue offers support both inside and outside of the home to help those seniors stay in their home longer. From adding grab bars and replacing door handles, to renovating tubs for easy access, the list of possible senior home modifications for safety and ease of use is vast.

Along with its focus on senior safety, TruBlue is one of the first franchises to offer subscription- based home maintenance packages. Just like it’s important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically a customer’s most valuable asset. For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living.

One of the most popular TruBlue offerings is their Maintenance Plan which ensures regularly scheduled visits to handle home maintenance like changing batteries and lightbulbs or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

