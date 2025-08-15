DoorDash and Ace Pickleball Club Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Bring On-Demand Convenience to Club Members

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // San Francisco & Roswell, GA – DoorDash​ ​and Ace Pickleball Club​ (APC) today announced a strategic multi-year partnership. As part of the agreement, DoorDash becomes the Official On-Demand Delivery & Pickup Platform of Ace Pickleball Club, delivering convenience directly to the courts.

Through this partnership, DoorDash will offer exclusive benefits to Ace Pickleball Club members, including ​various ​discounted promos ​​on eligible orders delivered to their local club. Each Ace Pickleball Club location will feature a designated DoorDash ​​Delivery Zone to receive orders placed by their Members and guests. This unique integration will make it easier than ever for Members to place their orders in between games for​​ groceries​​​​, ​​sporting equipment,​ ​and other ​daily ​essentials without missing a beat on the court and know their order is waiting for them when they’ve finished playing.

In addition to ​unlocking ​day-to-day convenience, DoorDash will also serve as an Official Multi-Year Sponsor of the Ace Pickleball Club Championship Series​.​ This members-only tournament series spans across all APC locations multiple times throughout the year, culminating in the prestigious APC National Championship with a $250,000 prize pool.

“This partnership brings together two brands committed to community and convenience, and we’re proud to support pickleball players and fans of the sport—both on and off the court,” said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. “From pre-match fuel and weekly groceries to recovery items and gear, we look forward to helping Ace Pickleball Club members spend less time managing logistics and more time playing the sport they love.”​​

“Everything we do at Ace Pickleball Club is geared towards delivering an incredible experience for our members. Our team is always looking not only to enhance our Member experience within our clubs, but also in their everyday lives, and DoorDash is the perfect partner to help us do exactly that,” said Jay Diederich, CEO of Ace Pickleball Club. “Partnering with DoorDash lets us bring that commitment to life in new ways—making it easier for our members to play more games and still get what they need, when they need it. We believe this partnership truly enhances our overall Member experience.”

