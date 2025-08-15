Fueled by Growth: Aroma Joe’s Expands Footprint and Earns Industry Accolades in 2025

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCARBOROUGH, ME – Aroma Joe's, a leading drive thru coffee and energy drink franchise, is proud to announce its strong mid-year progress, marked by significant expansion, prestigious awards, and key leadership recognition.

In the first half of 2025, Aroma Joe's continued to grow its presence, adding eight new shops to reach a total of 128 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. This includes the recent opening of its second location in Bangor, Maine, which features a new, first-of-its-kind drive thru and coffeehouse model designed for more efficient construction and operations. Other new locations that opened in 2025 include Augusta, ME; Berlin, CT; Farmington, ME; Loudon, NH; Meredith, NH; and Southington, CT, with several more slated to open this year.

Since late last year, Aroma Joe’s has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Coffee Franchises by Entrepreneur and named one of QSR’s Best Brands to Work For, underscoring its commitment to franchisee success and a thriving brand culture. The company’s dedication has also earned multiple honors from Franchise Business Review, including being named a 2025 Top Franchise, a Top Franchise for Veterans, a Top Franchise Culture, and a Most Profitable Franchise. Franchise Business Review also celebrated Haverhill, Massachusetts franchisees Kevin and Jennifer Silva, with the Franchise Rock Star award in the Giving Back category. And finally, the International Franchise Association named Stephen and Richelle McCabe, owners of the Indiana, Pennsylvania location, a Franchisee of the Year, presenting them with the prestigious award at the 2025 IFA Annual Convention in February.

A member of Aroma Joe's leadership team also received industry-wide recognition; Chief Marketing Officer Caroline Riley was named a Top 25 Franchise Marketing Leader by 1851 Franchise.

"Our mid-year growth is a direct reflection of the passion, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit of our franchisees and team members," said Dave Tucci, President of Aroma Joe’s. "From launching our innovative new shop prototype to earning national recognition, we’re building on the Aroma Joe’s mission to positively impact our customers and communities every single day. 2025 is shaping up to be the start of one of our most exciting chapters yet."

In addition to continuing expansion efforts in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York and Florida, Aroma Joe’s is inviting experienced multi-unit operators to take advantage of strategic growth initiatives in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Get started at https://franchising.aromajoes.com/ to learn more about franchise opportunities.

About Aroma Joe’s®

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Scarborough, Maine with 128 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. Aroma Joe’s is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Fueled by the brand’s mission of positively impacting people, Aroma Joe’s core values of passion, caring and a commitment to excellence are an integral part of every shop and their communities. For more information and for franchising opportunities, visit: franchising.aromajoes.com.

