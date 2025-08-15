Grand Opening of Etobicoke Paris Baguette Café on August 16

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ETOBICOKE, Ontario – Paris Baguette upcoming bakery café opening in Etobicoke, ON.

On August 16th, Grand Opening events will begin with a Ribbon Cutting event at 10:30am, followed by a free small coffee with a purchase.

The location offers an elevated experience — and it’s all by design.

The cafe sits adjacent to Sherway Gardens, one of Canada’s busiest shopping centers, and is surrounded by a dynamic mix of luxury homes, high-rise condos, and office parks. With 101 seats, a fully private 40-seat community room, and a liquor license, the space is built to serve a variety of guests — from stroller parents and brunch-goers to the business lunch crowd and evening socializers.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community, and we’re excited to see the Etobicoke team bring this to life in their local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know the Etobicoke team will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”

