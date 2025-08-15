Minuteman Press Franchise in Orange, CA Wins Best of Orange 2025 Award

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORANGE, Calif. – Luciana Lorenzo is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Orange, CA since May of 2021. On July 17, 2025, Luciana was presented with the Best of Orange 2025 Award for Promotional Products/Awards by the Orange Chamber of Commerce. Luciana shares, “I’ve been an active member of the Chamber since I started my business, and I even became their Spanish-speaking Ambassador. The Chamber has been an amazing connection point to the local community — through them, I’ve built strong relationships and grown my network. This year, there were 45 different award categories, and we were voted as the winner for Promotional Products/Awards! I can’t even explain how happy and proud I feel.”

Luciana continues, “The award was given through a popular vote organized by the Orange Chamber of Commerce. Residents, members, and clients voted for their favorite businesses across multiple categories. We earned first place in the Promotional Products/Awards category, which made us incredibly proud and motivated us to keep delivering our best work. We’ve created custom plaques, trophies, medals, aluminum signage, and branded gifts for companies, schools, and local events. One of our most impactful jobs was producing over 40 custom awards in just two days for the Best of Orange 2025 event — each with a unique design and high-quality finishes.”

From Argentina to Orange, CA

Luciana’s love for printing started in Argentina long before she joined the Minuteman Press family. She says, “In Argentina, I founded my own print shop at the age of 22. I ran that business for eight years before selling it and moving to the United States. Since I already had experience in the printing industry, I decided to acquire this Minuteman Press location in Orange; it was a business model I understood well. During my research, I learned that Minuteman Press International offers strong support and continuous training, which gave me the confidence to move forward. It was reassuring to know I wouldn’t be alone in growing the business.”

Luciana adds, “The training was excellent — practical and hands-on. The local support from RVP Dan Byers, Area Manager Damien Neitzke, and everyone at Minuteman Press has been consistent, helpful, and encouraging. FLEX software is a great tool for quoting and managing orders. Overall, I feel supported, guided, and empowered as a business owner.”

Opening New Doors

During her four years in business as the owner of Minuteman Press in Orange, Luciana has leveraged her industry experience and bilingual skills to build unique client relationships. She says, “Being bilingual in English and Spanish has opened many doors for me — both professionally and personally. It’s a real advantage, especially in Orange County, where many business owners want to grow but struggle with the language barrier. I’m proud to be able to support them, not only with their marketing materials but also by being someone who truly understands their challenges and can guide them in their own language.”

Luciana also makes it a point to give back to the community that welcomed her with open arms from Argentina. She shares, “I’m proud to be a woman in the printing industry. Thanks to my experience, I’ve also had the opportunity to teach classes at CIELO Community, a nonprofit organization, where I’ve helped low-income women entrepreneurs learn about design and brand positioning so they could confidently launch their businesses into the market.”

Keys to Marketing & Differentiation

Luciana highlights the following marketing strategies that have worked for her business: “The Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program has been a great asset. Being an active Chamber member and attending local events has also helped tremendously. We also use social media to showcase our work and connect with new clients. In addition, we regularly reach out to clients who haven’t placed an order in one or two months. From every 20 emails we send, we usually get 2 or 3 responses with new orders. We also make daily calls to inactive clients, simply to check in, ask how business is going, and let them know we’re here if they need anything.”

When asked about the best way to stand out from the competition, Luciana indicates it’s all about setting the right tone during that first conversation. She says, “We focus on personalized service. We listen to their needs, show physical samples, and explain their options clearly. From the very first point of contact, we explain the process step-by-step, outline the estimated turnaround time, what we expect from them, and what they can expect from us. This first conversation is crucial — it reduces anxiety and repetitive questions, giving clients clarity and confidence in our service. Our goal is to become their partner, not just their printer.”

Focus on Products & Final Thoughts

As Luciana reflects on her well-earned award, she adds the following note about high-demand products and services: “Flyers, business cards, banners, aluminum signs, embroidered polos, and promotional items like tumblers and pens are among our most popular products. We also help local businesses boost their brand visibility with a wide range of promotional items like hats, mugs, polos, t-shirts, signs, and stickers. In addition, we are now known for offering same-day turnaround on select products like flyers, business cards, posters, foam boards, and coroplast signs. This has been especially helpful for small businesses and last-minute events. It’s our way of supporting the local community and helping them grow by delivering fast, reliable solutions when they need them most.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Orange, CA, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ca/orange/.

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

