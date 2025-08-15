Mokas Coffee & Eatery Announces Strategic Leadership Shift Ahead of 20th Anniversary

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALINA, Kan. - Mokas Coffee & Eatery recently announced that hospitality and franchising industry veteran Scott Redler is transitioning from President to Board Member. This move reflects a strategic planned leadership evolution as the brand prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in November.

Redler is best known as the co-founder of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, an iconic burger chain that grew from a single location in 2002 to one of the most successful restaurant brands to come out of Wichita. A respected leader in franchising and operations and former Chair of the National Restaurant Association, Redler helped Freddy’s grow to 400 locations in 36 states before selling the brand in 2021. In early 2024, he brought that same magic to Mokas to help develop and launch the brand’s franchise system as President.

Under his direction, the brand signed its first franchisee, Christian Coleman, who will be opening his first location in Olathe in Q2 of 2026.

“When I joined the team, the brand already had a great culture, strong values, and reputation of local success, and just needed a foundation for growth,” said Redler. “My goal was to put the right systems in place, and we’ve now achieved this mission. Transitioning to the board will allow me to stay involved, assisting new leadership and supporting the franchisees who will carry Mokas into its next era.”

With Redler moving into an advisory board position, Jason Ingermanson, CEO and Founder of JRI Hospitality group, Mokas’ parent company, has assumed the role of President. JRI Hospitality group has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution, helping it rebrand from a small coffee shop to a fast-casual full dining experience. Ingermanson’s relationship with Redler began in 2008 when he became a Freddy’s franchisee, and he has since grown into the brand’s largest operator with more than 85 locations across 15 states. As President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery, he will continue to oversee operations while leading the brand’s expansion strategy/

“Scott’s leadership and decades of experience has been invaluable,” said Ingermanson. "With his continued support and a strong leadership team in place, we’re ready to expand while staying true to our roots.”

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, and pastries to breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house.

SOURCE Mokas Coffee & Eatery

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.