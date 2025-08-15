Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to The Woodlands, TX

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to The Woodlands, TX. Now, local residents has opened a new location to serve the North Houston community including Conroe, The Woodlands, and Spring, Tx.

Mary and Grant Broussard bring both personal and professional caregiving experience to their new family-run business. Mary, a licensed occupational therapist and dementia care specialist , was just 19 when her father was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident. She stepped into the role of full-time caregiver, navigating complex medical decisions and providing hands-on support through every stage of his recovery. That experience shaped her career and now, she and Grant are building something lasting, with values rooted in empathy, dignity, and purpose with Seniors Helping Seniors.

Grant, a former engineer, saw the impact of caregiving firsthand as his mother cared for his grandmother. That experience, combined with his long-standing desire to create a meaningful family business, led the couple to take this leap. Now raising three young daughters, the Broussards hope to pass on the values of service, compassion, and community through the work they're doing together.

"That time in my life was incredibly painful and transformative," said Mary. "I was barely an adult making major decisions about life support, long-term care, and my dad's quality of life — all while learning to suction his trach, stretch his limbs, and just sit with him through it. It made me realize how much support families need when a loved one becomes completely dependent on others. I knew someday I wanted to be that support for someone else."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

"We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Mary and Grant Broussard as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout The Woodlands, Conroe and Spring, TX."

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.