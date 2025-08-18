Buffalo’s Cafe Tackles Football Season with New Fall Menu Lineup

August 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — Buffalo’s Cafe is gearing up for football season with the launch of its seasonal fall menu offerings, packed with bold flavor and fan-favorites for the ultimate game day feast. Available at participating locations through Dec. 21, the new limited-time menu brings serious heat, mouthwatering bites and crowd-pleasing cocktails for fans to score big all season long.

Football enthusiasts can dig into crave-worthy new menu items including the Goalpost Dippers, featuring grilled chicken and melted cheddar jack cheese rolled in warm, flour tortillas and served with ranch, queso and medium wing sauce for dipping. Guests can also get their hands on the Stadium Nacho Bowl – Mexican rice topped with ground beef, black bean & corn salsa, pico, cheddar jack cheese, fresh cilantro, sour cream and finished with a chipotle ranch drizzle. For a flavor-packed blitz, The Audible stacks Nashville Hot crispy chicken on top of the chain’s signature Tumbleweed Chips, finished with diced dill pickles, coleslaw and a ranch drizzle.

And, for wing lovers, the chain is also debuting its Sweet Red Chili Wing Sauce, a blend of chili peppers, aged cayenne pepper and garlic, available for bone-in and boneless wings, or chicken tenders, no matter what your preferred game plan is. To wash it all down, Buffalo’s Cafe is shaking things up with a touchdown-worthy roster of cocktails, including the Downhome Punch and Spicy Guava Rita.

“At Buffalo’s Cafe, we know that game days are about more than just football, they’re about great food, good company and unforgettable moments,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Buffalo’s Cafe. “With our new limited-time fall offerings, Buffalo’s Cafe is the ultimate game-day destination, serving up fresh flavor with every bite that brings fans together all season long.”

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.