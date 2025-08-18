Crumbl, Crunch Fitness & Dave’s Hot Chicken Franchisees Sign Deal with PayMore

August 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – PayMore has announced a 36-unit agreement with Pay Tews LLC, a franchise group led by Jerre, Jaxon, and Connor Tews. The family, who currently operate or are involved in, multiple locations of Crumbl, Crunch Fitness, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, will bring PayMore into major metro areas across the U.S.

“We’ve been involved with some of the fastest-growing brands in the franchise space,” said Jerre Tews of Pay Tews LLC. “What stood out about PayMore was the simplicity of operations, scalability, and the opportunity to make a real impact in the communities we serve by providing great service and value to customers looking to give tech a second life and keep electronics out of landfills.”

Multi-Region Development Across the U.S.

The 36-unit deal covers key territories across four regions:

Boston, MA Metro Area – 9 Stores

Florida (Orlando + Palm Beach County) – 8 Stores

Midwest (Oklahoma, Arkansas, Memphis) – 13 Stores

Northwest (Idaho, Reno) – 6 Stores

Pay Tews LLC is the latest in a list of franchise pros who have chosen PayMore as their next bet. The group was specifically seeking a non-food, operationally lean brand that aligned with their family values and community-driven mission.

PayMore combines online e-commerce with physical retail stores, providing a safe, local destination for buying, selling, trading, and recycling electronics. The brand recently recycled over 600,000 pounds of tech in a single year and continues to expand into new markets as demand for sustainable tech solutions grows.

SOURCE PayMore

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.