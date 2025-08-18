DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Ranked #3 Kitchen & Bath Remodeler by Qualified Remodeler Magazine

August 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // Waco, TX – DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has been named the #3 Kitchen & Bath Remodeler and #53 overall on Qualified Remodeler magazine’s 2025 TOP 500 list.

Since 1978, the Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 represents brands with $25 billion in sales and 2.2 million jobs in 2025 alone. The kitchen and bath segment—generating $1.05 billion and over 61 percent of remodeling jobs—remains the heart of the industry.

DreamMaker’s ranking was based on installed remodeling dollar volume, years in business, industry association membership, certifications, awards, and community service. Guided by a Code of Values that emphasizes honesty, transparency, and respect, the company follows a proven, client-centered process that ensures high satisfaction and repeat business.

“Consumers want to engage with experts who know their scope of work in great detail,” said Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. “Our team’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction drives everything we do.”

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the TOP 500 firms share common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques, and strong customer loyalty,” said Patrick O’Toole, Owner and Editorial Director of Qualified Remodeler.

