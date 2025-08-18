FASTSIGNS® Secures Top Industry Honors and Expands Footprint in First Half of 2025

Leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise builds momentum with industry accolades, franchise growth, and key appointments

August 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas — FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, marked the first half of 2025 with notable achievements, earning multiple accolades, including being recently named to Entrepreneur's 2025 Best of the Best Franchises list, expanding into key markets with new franchise agreements, and appointing Jim Howe as President.

“The Best of the Best honor reflects the strength of the FASTSIGNS brand and earning high marks from our franchisees reflects how our business model effectively sets up entrepreneurs for high satisfaction and success,” said Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer at Propelled Brands. “Our continued recognition would not be possible without the shared dedication and forward-thinking vision of our franchisees and support teams.”

Key honors awarded in 2025 include:

Entrepreneur’s 2025 Best of the Best Franchises

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® (Ranked #1 in Category; #100 Overall)

Canadian Franchise Association’s Franchisees' Choice Designation and Silver Award of Excellence

Franchise Customer Experience Certification, administered by the Franchise Customer Experience Institute

Franchise Business Review Top 100 Franchise for Women: 91% of franchisees agree that they enjoy operating this business; 95% of franchisees are likely to recommend this franchise to others; 91% of franchisees agree that they respect their franchisor.



So far this year, FASTSIGNS has signed 14 agreements across California, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas, now boasting more than 785 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its growth and development, FASTSIGNS appointed Jim Howe as President in March. Under his leadership, the brand is focused on accelerating growth, expanding into untapped markets, and further strengthening franchisee support systems.

“With new franchise agreements, strong validation from our network, and the appointment of Jim Howe as President, FASTSIGNS is well-positioned for the future,” said Jameson. “We’re committed to supporting our franchisees and fueling sustainable growth for years to come. ”

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $248,083 - $344,624, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans 785 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR’s highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2025 for the ninth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

