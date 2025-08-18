Pinkberry Introduces New Limited-Time Coffee-Inspired Indulgence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Pinkberry® is excited to announce its newest limited-time offering: White Mocha Frozen Yogurt. The creamy, decadent flavor blends white chocolate with smooth mocha notes, delivering a coffee shop classic with a cool, refreshing twist.

Pinkberry's new White Mocha swirl is a non-tart frozen yogurt and it will be featured in combination with chocolate fudge wafer rolls, mocha sauce and whipped cream topping.

"Pinkberry's new White Mocha swirl is a velvety blend of creamy white chocolate and rich mocha with smooth coffee notes creating a rich flavor," said Samantha Robbins, Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The White Mocha swirl is topped with crispy chocolate fudge wafer rolls that add a satisfying crunch with a drizzle of mocha sauce, and it's finished with a dreamy cloud of whipped cream."

Pinkberry's® White Mocha frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores until October 30, 2025.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

White Mocha

Promotional Combination:

White Mocha is a non-tart frozen yogurt topped with chocolate fudge wafer rolls, mocha sauce and whipped topping

