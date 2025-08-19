A Place At Home Enhances Dementia Care with PocketRN Partnership

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. – A Place At Home is thrilled to announce a new partnership with PocketRN.

Through this partnership, nearly all A Place At Home franchise owners will support the delivery of in-home respite care for families enrolled in GUIDE through PocketRN. Eligible dementia patients and their caregivers will receive access to Medicare-covered respite services provided by A Place At Home, alongside 24/7 virtual nursing support and ongoing caregiver management delivered by PocketRN. The program offers four-hour increments of respite care, totaling up to 72 hours annually, helping families navigate the complexities of dementia care.

“Dementia deeply affects the entire family, not just the person diagnosed. Through the CMS GUIDE Model, we’re now able to bring meaningful support directly into the home – support that was rarely accessible before,” said Dustin Distefano, co-founder and CEO of A Place At Home. “This partnership allows professionally trained caregivers from A Place At Home to provide respite, guidance, and peace of mind to spouses, children, and other family members who are often overwhelmed and under-resourced. It’s a powerful step toward caring for the whole family, not just the condition."

How It Works

Local A Place At Home franchise owners will refer clients with a diagnosis or suspected diagnosis of dementia who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B to PocketRN. PocketRN then conducts a comprehensive assessment in alignment with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements, and once approved, the A Place At Home team conducts a home safety evaluation and initiates care.

The initiative also helps alleviate one of the top concerns in caregiving: burnout. According to a recent AARP study, over 84% of family caregivers report that caregiving had a moderate or high impact on the stress they feel daily

“Caregiving for a loved one, especially one with dementia, can be overwhelming physically, emotionally, and financially,” said Jennifer Axelrod, National Accounts and Growth Strategist at A Place At Home. “This partnership gives families a lifeline. By combining Medicare-covered respite hours with 24/7 access to trained nurses, we’re not only expanding care, but we’re also helping caregivers breathe, reset, and know they’re not alone.”

This program offers relief, especially during post-hospital transitions, by providing a trained care team while families sort everything out.

“A Place At Home is excited to continue building partnerships like this one to grow upon our mission of helping families when they can’t be there,” said Axelrod. “It enhances our service offering and empowers our franchisees to deliver an even higher level of compassionate care.”

