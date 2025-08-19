Ace Hardware Launches ‘RedVest Media, The Helpful Network,’ Offering Brand Partners a Powerful New Retail Media Platform

Hardware retail leader brings its helpful approach to brand partners with measurable retail media opportunities

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, today announced the launch of “RedVest Media, The Helpful Network,” its new retail media network (RMN) designed to give brands the ability to engage with Ace shoppers with highly targeted, full-funnel advertising across online channels.

“Ace has always been about helping our neighbors,” said Molly Hjelm, Corporate Vice President of Retail Media at Ace Hardware. “With RedVest Media, we’re now extending that helpfulness to our brand partners, giving them the tools and data to drive meaningful engagement and measurable results at both the national and local level.”

A Full-Funnel Retail Media Platform

Through its partnership with Epsilon Retail Media, RedVest Media offers brand advertisers a robust, ready-to-activate retail media solution that includes:

Onsite Premium Ads, Search, and Display

Email and Push Messaging

In-store Signage

Offsite Programmatic: Display, Video, CTV, and Mobile

Brand partners will also have access to real-time performance dashboards to track onsite and offsite campaign impact and eCommerce conversion, with both managed and self-service options available. RedVest Media is fully interoperable with Pacvue, Flywheel, and Skai, meeting brands where they already manage retail media.

With more than 5,100 U.S. locations across all 50 states and nearly 73 million Ace Rewards Members, Ace is uniquely positioned to deliver hyper-local and full-funnel advertising capabilities.

Helping Brands Win at Ace

The launch of RedVest Media reinforces Ace’s commitment to supporting independent store owners and its portfolio of brands by providing partners with greater control and visibility to drive awareness, traffic, and sales outcomes.

RedVest Media’s debut follows its official introduction to Ace’s vendor community at the Ace Hardware Fall Convention last week in Chicago, providing brand partners with a powerful new toolkit to reach Ace’s loyal customers and drive growth.

For more information on RedVest Media, visit redvestmedia.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

