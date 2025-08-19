Award-Winning Franchise Group OM Group Partners With Drybar® to Fuel Midwest Growth

Multi-brand QSR veterans expand into beauty with three new Drybar® locations

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // LANSING, Mich. – Drybar®, the leading blowout concept specializing in professional blowouts, has signed a multi-unit development agreement to bring three new locations to Lansing, Michigan, as well as Akron and Youngstown-Boardman, Ohio. The agreement was signed by OM Group, a dynamic multi-brand franchise operating company with a strong presence in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space, and reinforces Drybar’s commitment to not only grow the brand, but strengthen it with partners known for operational excellence.

Led by experienced franchisee Mandy Ristic and her partners Kalpesh and Amit Patel, OM Group has successfully scaled top-tier QSR brands since 2016, earning multiple Developer of the Year awards across an impressive portfolio that includes Smoothie King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wingstop, Jimmy John’s, Baskin-Robbins, and Qdoba. Known for operational excellence, people-first leadership, and community engagement, the group is now bringing that same proven approach to the beauty and wellness sector with Drybar.

“We’ve always sought brands that offer a strong business model while genuinely making people feel good, and Drybar does exactly that,” said Ristic. “The first time I visited a Drybar, I saw how transformational the experience was for guests and knew it was something special. It’s more than a blowout. It’s about confidence, care, and creating a moment for yourself. We’re excited to bring that energy to communities we already know and love.”

Ristic discovered Drybar through frequent travel and quickly became a loyal fan. Her firsthand experiences, often witnessing confidence-boosting and emotional moments inside the shop, inspired her to explore ownership. With deep operational experience and a passion for building people-centric businesses, Ristic sees Drybar as a natural extension of OM Group’s mission.

The team’s first Drybar location will open in Lansing and marks a brand debut in that market, close to where Ristic resides in the Detroit area. A trusted operator from their current leadership team will oversee day-to-day operations, and Ristic’s daughter, currently enrolled in cosmetology school, is eager to be involved, making this a multi-generational business venture.

"We look for franchise partners who not only understand how to scale a business, but who also share our passion for creating exceptional guest experiences, and Mandy and the OM Group check every box,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. “They bring a strong operational track record, a deep connection to their communities, and a genuine belief in what Drybar stands for. As part of our new strategy to align with experienced franchise operators, this signing is proof of that vision in action. We’re confident they’ll make a meaningful impact as they grow the brand in these new markets.”

The brand was founded in 2010 and revolutionized the beauty industry with its focus on professional blowouts, no cuts or color involved. Featuring a modern, stylish ambiance, a Drybar shop offers a chic, fun environment where clients leave feeling confident. With a range of signature blowout styles and styling products, Drybar shops have become the go-to destination for women seeking the perfect blowout without the hassle of traditional salon services. As a leader in the beauty industry, the Drybar brand delivers an elevated client experience that enhances natural beauty and positively impacts all aspects of life, from work to social events.

The Drybar brand is a part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, which also includes the Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage® and Amazing Lash Studio® brands. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 750 locations across all of its portfolio brands. As a high-growth franchise brand, DB Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country.

To learn more about the Drybar brand and franchise ownership opportunities, visit DrybarShops.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders, including Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio, Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage, and Fitness Together. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce, and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

