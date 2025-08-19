CARSTAR Chicago Business Group Tees Up Support for Cystic Fibrosis at 8th Annual Fairways for Airways, Raises $24,000

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – The CARSTAR Chicago Business Group came together once again to support the fight against cystic fibrosis, serving as a sponsor of the 8th Annual Fairways for Airways charity golf outing. Held on Saturday, August 9, at Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox, Illinois, the event successfully raised more than $24,000, $10,200 of which was generously contributed by the CARSTAR Chicago Business Group.

The outing brought together 80 golfers, community members, and business leaders, for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy. The CARSTAR Chicago Business Group hosted a booth along the course, where team members greeted participants, shared information about CARSTAR’s collision repair services, and handed out branded swag items.

“The Fairways for Airways event is one we look forward to every year,” said Justin Fisher, owner of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar. “It’s more than just a great day of golf — it’s a chance for us to rally our team and community around a cause that truly makes a difference.”

“At CARSTAR, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “The Fairways for Airways event is a perfect example of how our local CARSTAR owners lead with heart — supporting important causes while building strong connections with their neighbors.”

This year’s event continued the tradition of bringing people together to drive awareness and funding for cystic fibrosis research. With the continued support of sponsors like the CARSTAR Chicago Business Group, the Fairways for Airways tournament remains a meaningful way to make a lasting impact.

