Chipotle Unveils First-ever College Rewards Program and Exclusive Dorm Collection With Urban Outfitters

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is bringing more value to college students than ever before with a new Chipotle U Rewards program created to recognize and celebrate students at various milestones of their higher education journey.

Chipotle U Rewards: Levelling Up the College Experience

Whether it is a surprise drop during finals, game days or graduation giveaways, Chipotle U Rewards makes sure hard-working and hungry students get the props and perks they deserve. Students will score 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling in Chipotle U Rewards and earn 20% more points on every purchase, resulting in free Chipotle faster.

How It Works

Log in to Chipotle Rewards

Once logged in, students must validate their college enrollment

Chipotle U Rewards Members will instantly receive 1,000 bonus points and will earn 12 points for every $1 spent at Chipotle.

"With the introduction of Chipotle U Rewards, we've created a new personalized digital experience for Gen Z students who are craving real food and real value," said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Chipotle. "Chipotle has long been a go-to destination for students' celebratory meals, and now members will be given special offers that tie to specific milestones throughout their college journey."

Urban Outfitters x Chipotle 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection

Launching August 20, the collection invites students to personalize their living spaces with creativity, individuality and a little extra spice, just like customizing their favorite Chipotle order.

The 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection transforms Chipotle's iconic menu items and superfan insights into must-have back-to-campus accessories through the lens of Urban Outfitters' in-house design team. Highlights include bean bag chairs inspired by black and pinto beans, a cozy throw blanket designed to look like a foil-wrapped tortilla and a desk light shaped like Chipotle's iconic chip bag.

The capsule includes:

Chipotle "Water" Cup Tumbler ($16)

"Chipotle Is My Life" Catch-All ($19)

Chipotle Delivery Doormat ($29)

Chipotle Chip Bag Light ($59)

"A Little Extra" Embroidered Pillow ($59)

Chipotle Burrito Throw Blanket ($99)

Black Bean Bean Bag Chair ($299)

Pinto Bean Bean Bag Chair ($299)

"Urban Outfitters is Gen Z's destination for their next favorite find, and Chipotle is an iconic part of campus life, so teaming up was a natural fit," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "We're excited to bring this collaboration to life together, encouraging consumers to be a little extra and bring that energy into their dorms and homes."

"Inspired by creative designs showcased across social media, dorm room décor has evolved to become an extension of college students' identities," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "The dorm collection allows our fans who live and breathe Chipotle to bring a taste of fandom to their living space on campus."

Starting August 20, the Urban Outfitters x Chipotle 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection will be shoppable at urbanoutfitters.com at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and in-store at select Urban Outfitters locations in prominent college towns.

