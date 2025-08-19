Dog Haus Signs Area Development Agreement to Launch in Florida

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Dog Haus will soon make its Florida debut. The concept has signed an area development agreement with seasoned restaurant franchisees Livingston and Terri Chatman, marking the brand’s first expansion into the state.

Livingston — a notable University of Florida basketball alumnus — and his wife, Terri, bring more than 20 years of experience in franchising multiple restaurant concepts.

“We were immediately drawn to Dog Haus’ innovative approach to comfort food and how it stands out in a crowded industry,” said Livingston Chatman. “We’re proud to introduce this brand to Florida.”

“We’re excited to welcome Livingston and Terri to the Dog Haus family,” said Dog Haus Executive Vice President Erik Hartung.

Founded in 2010, Dog Haus has earned a loyal following for its diverse lineup of signature Creekstone Farms® 100% Black Angus beef burgers and hot dogs, as well as handcrafted sausages, fried chicken creations and plant-based options, all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The brand has also earned acclaim for its craft beer and signature cocktail program, vibrant restaurant design, and fun, welcoming atmosphere.

