Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs Opens First-Ever Florida Location in Sarasota

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. — Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs has opened in Florida for the very first time with a new location in Sarasota under the leadership of new franchise owner Dani Stiegelmeyer. With a strong background in fitness, sports and marketing, Stiegelmeyer is excited to bring Fitness Premier’s community-focused approach to Florida for the first time.

The gym is located just outside Gulf Gate Estates in South Sarasota. It’s conveniently situated less than 10 minutes from Siesta Key Beach and 10 to 15 minutes from the UTC District and University Parkway. Nearby landmarks include the intersection of Beneva Road and Clark Road, with easy access from U.S. Route 41.

"I've lived in Sarasota for a while now, around five years, and I've been in the gym for a long time,” Stiegelmeyer said. “That location is honestly such a prime spot — it's beautiful. Sarasota is one of my favorite places I've lived so far. I actually used to work right across the street, so I know the area and all the businesses really well.”

As Stiegelmeyer and her team prepare for the opening, updates to the space are well underway. Fresh paint and design changes are being finalized, and she is eager to transform the gym into a space that reflects Fitness Premier’s signature clean and welcoming style.

Fitness Premier’s fitWAVE group training program offers small group sessions that blend the benefits of personal training with a community atmosphere.

“fitWAVE is really cool to see because you don't get that at a lot of other places,” she said. “Usually you’re either by yourself or it's one-on-one with a trainer. You might have classes elsewhere, but not smaller, personal training groups like this.”

Building a sense of community is a major priority for Stiegelmeyer, who views fitness as an important part of life for busy professionals, parents and business owners alike. She hopes to create a welcoming space where members feel connected not just by their workouts, but by the shared experiences of everyday life. “We're all in this together,” she said.

In the short term, Stiegelmeyer’s focus is on ensuring a smooth opening and making sure every member feels confident and comfortable from day one.

Ahead of the opening, Stiegelmeyer and her team are planning presale membership opportunities and considering options like a hard hat tour to give prospective members a sneak peek of the renovations. The goal is to show the community the transformation and invite them to be part of something new and exciting.

SOURCE Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs

###

