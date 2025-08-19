Golf Franchise Co-Founder Named Colorado PGA Teacher of Year

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // PARKER, Colo. — Dustin Miller has been named 2025 Teacher of the Year by the Colorado PGA.

The Colorado PGA selected Miller from hundreds of eligible golf professionals statewide, recognizing his teaching career focused on making golf accessible for all students.

"Being named the 2025 Colorado PGA Teacher of the Year is an incredible honor that validates what we know works in this business — passionate, dedicated instruction builds loyal customers and grows our golf community," Miller said.

Miller's methodology combines traditional instruction with technology innovation. The award recognizes his contributions to golf's digital evolution, including video content for the Colorado Golf Association and weekly instructional articles for The Swing Bays members.

His coaching spans all skill levels, from Mid-Amateur champions and high school state winners to junior golfers earning college scholarships. He also leads specialized clinics for juniors, seniors, women and individuals with disabilities.

Miller mentors emerging PGA professionals at The Swing Bays, providing teaching guidance and leadership development to staff in the PGA Professional Golf Management program. This mentorship approach ensures consistent instruction quality across franchise locations and a wide pool of early talent eager to learn the golf business.

"What makes this award particularly meaningful for The Swing Bays franchise partners is that they're investing in a system led by someone recognized as the best teacher in a state," said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart.

The Swing Bays combines technology with instruction methodology, offering personalized coaching, data-driven analysis and fitness programming.

The company was co-founded by Miller and emphasizes membership, community and programming as an indoor version of traditional golf clubs.

