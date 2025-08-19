Johnny Rockets Serves up Nostalgia with New Retro-Inspired Beverages

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Johnny Rockets is teaming up with PEPSI® to launch two limited-time beverage offerings that are guaranteed to refresh taste buds and bring back the golden age of soda. Available now through the end of the year, guests can step back in time and enjoy the new MUG® Root Beer Float and STARRY® Shirley Temple at participating locations nationwide.

Each new drink offering provides a modern twist on a fan-favorite beverage, the perfect complement to Johnny Rockets’ classic American fare. Guests can sip on the MUG Root Beer Float, which combines real vanilla ice cream with bold, fizzy MUG Root Beer for a nostalgic treat, or the STARRY Shirley Temple, which blends cherry syrup and refreshing STARRY, topped with a maraschino cherry for the ultimate sweet sip.

“Johnny Rockets has always strived to bring the timeless, retro diner experience to life, and these new beverage offerings are no exception,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing at Johnny Rockets. “We’re excited to partner with PEPSI to serve up a little nostalgia and give fans two new ways to cool off and enjoy a blast from the past.”

