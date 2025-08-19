Launch Entertainment Secures Site for New Raleigh Park

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. – Launch Entertainment (Launch) has locked in a location for its newest North Carolina park in Raleigh.

Local entrepreneurs and owners of the Raleigh Park, Kamlesh and Pragnesh Shah, will lead the development of the space. This will be their first location with the brand, offering a high-energy appeal and unforgettable experience to residents in the Raleigh metro area. The park will feature a variety of thrilling attractions, including bowling, ninja courses, climbing walls, arcade games, obstacle courses, trampolines, miniature golf, and golf simulators. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from Launch’s Krave restaurant and bar, creating a versatile all-in-one destination for family fun, group events, and more.

“Joining Launch Entertainment is a unique opportunity to grow in a space that shares our focus on community and family-oriented experiences,” said Kamlesh Shah. “I am excited to introduce something new and exciting to Raleigh and create a go-to destination for families to connect, celebrate, and have fun year-round.”

Kamlesh, a former owner and operator of two childcare locations in Apex and Holly Springs. Before joining Launch Entertainment, he worked in the IT and Management industry for over 25 years and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from New York University. Pragnesh has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and gained strong business analysis skills by working at a multinational company for more than 10 years. In 2017, he moved to North Carolina to pursue his own convenience store and gas station venture. Kamlesh and Pragnesh are bringing their robust business knowledge and experience to aid the opening of their first Launch location.

“Raleigh is a perfect market to grow with its vibrant community and strong family-oriented community, said Craig Erlich, Chief Executive Officer at Launch Entertainment. “Kamlesh and Pragnesh bring veteran experience and management skills that are a great fit for Launch Entertainment.”

SOURCE Launch Entertainment

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.