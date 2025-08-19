Local Entrepreneur and Signage & Graphics Business Featured in Best of Los Angeles Program

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Image360 South Bay-Manhattan Beach and owner Adam Wodka, were recently featured on an episode of Best of Los Angeles that aired on Monday, August 11.

Serving the Los Angeles area since 2012, Adam and his Image360 Center were highlighted in the program for possessing expertise in quality, custom signage and graphics solutions, as well as for the Center’s long-standing commitment to the L.A. business community.

“For myself and our Image360 team, it’s all about trying to make your business shine,” said Wodka. “People need signs for a reason, and we want to try to get that out so your business shines – when your business is succeeding, I know my business is succeeding, too. Not only are we passionate about delivering innovative, custom visual communications solutions, but we are also committed to being a partner to the Los Angeles business community for the long haul. Being featured in this episode of Best of Los Angeles highlights that dedication and the work we put into bringing our mission to life.”

Best of Los Angeles host Bruce Ellington has been highlighting local businesses and entrepreneurs across the city since 2022, offering a platform for standout stories in the community. In the episode, Adam discusses the wide range of client needs Image360 South Bay-Manhattan Beach supports, from bold retail signage to behind-the-scenes solutions and walks viewers through the creative process behind each custom project. He also highlights the team’s hands-on approach, often visiting businesses on-site to ensure every sign is perfectly tailored to the space and truly reflects the client’s vision, right down to the smallest detail.

Image360 South Bay-Manhattan Beach provides high-quality professional graphic solutions. From the simplest projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists work in a consultative manner with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact of environmental graphics, mobile graphics, wayfinding solutions, trade show displays and retail signage.

