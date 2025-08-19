Nick the Greek Brings Authentic Greek Street Food to Lee’s Summit

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nick the Greek is now open in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The new restaurant is owned and operated by Arthur Gilbreath, experienced Nick the Greek franchise partner who also owns the Olathe and Kansas City locations.

“The Kansas City community has embraced Nick the Greek since we arrived in 2022, and we’re proud to expand our local footprint,” said Gilbreath. “There’s a clear appetite for authentic, high-quality Greek street food, and we look forward to sharing our bold flavors with the Lee’s Summit community.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts.

