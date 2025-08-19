Surcheros Rolls Out New App Update

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // Alpharetta, GA — Surcheros just made ordering bold Tex-Mex even better. Most guests are creatures of habit when it comes to dining, with 30% of customers always returning to their favorite restaurants and go-to meals. That’s why Surcheros’ upgraded app now opens directly to a personalized re-order page with no extra taps, streamlining the process and skipping the typical ordering steps. For those who want to mix it up, browsing the full menu is still only a click away.

The new online ordering flow also delivers smoother navigation, shorter load times, and a simplified checkout from start to finish. Loyalty rewards got a refresh, too. A single screen now handles all redemptions, whether online or in-store. For Android users, the update bumps the app to API level 34, unlocking better performance and greater stability.

“We want every app interaction to reflect the ease and energy of the in-restaurant experience,” said Jami Kimbrough, VP of Marketing at Surcheros. “This update puts the guest first, offering them fewer steps, more clarity, and smarter tools that make every visit better.”

What’s New in the App:

Crystal-Clear Order Times: Upgraded visuals on the order status screen show exactly when to expect your food for pickup, delivery, or drive-thru.

Gift Card Upgrades: Combine balances and remove empty cards in just a few taps.

Birthday Rewards: New users now enter their birthdate at sign-up, while existing guests get a reminder to update theirs.

Helpful Support: The updated “Need Help?” section directs guests straight to email support.

Smarter Labels: The “Store” tab now reads “Restaurants” for added clarity.

The upgraded app reflects Surcheros’ commitment to building frictionless, guest-first experiences that match the brand’s in-store hospitality.

