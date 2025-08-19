Wienerschnitzel Signs Two Multi-Unit Deals to Expand in Spokane, WA and Enter Fort Worth, TX

Eight New Locations Mark Continued Nationwide Growth for the World’s Largest Hog Dog Franchise

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // TUSTIN, Calif. – Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has signed two four-unit development deals to grow in Spokane, WA, and enter Fort Worth, TX, bringing eight new locations to high-growth markets. These agreements are led by successful multi-unit operators Paul Del Bufalo and Evan Carbonell, both existing Wienerschnitzel franchisees who are extending the brand’s reach into new territories.

In less than five years with Wienerschnitzel, Del Bufalo has transformed the Boise, ID market, cultivating a loyal customer base and recently opening his second location in Nampa. Now, he’s set to bring four new restaurants to the greater Spokane, WA, and Post Falls–Coeur d’Alene, ID region.

"The Wienerschnitzel brand has been an incredible business to grow with over the past few years," said Del Bufalo. "We’ve seen consistent demand and an enthusiastic customer base here in Idaho. Expanding into Spokane is the natural next step, and I’m excited to introduce even more communities to our unique menu and guest experience."

Carbonell, owner of four Wienerschnitzel locations in El Paso, TX, will bring four additional new units to Fort Worth under his Met1Franks group. His team is actively securing real estate for their first DFW location while also developing a new store in Phoenix, AZ.

"While Wienerschnitzel is a cornerstone of the West Coast, I’ve been proud to be part of the brand’s rapid Texas expansion into key South Central markets," said Carbonell. "El Paso has long embraced Wienerschnitzel as a household name, and I look forward to bringing that same community-focused approach to Fort Worth."

The momentum follows Wienerschnitzel’s recent seven-unit deal to launch its first East Coast locations in Virginia, underscoring the brand’s nationwide growth strategy. In addition to traditional builds, Wienerschnitzel is pursuing non-traditional expansion with six locations under development inside Walmart stores. This effort, in addition to a new three-store deal just signed in Southwest Washington, inclusive with one non-traditional location led by an experienced Subway ownership group who diversified with Wienerschnitzel, is paving the way into new business opportunities.

"Paul and Evan are prime examples of the type of franchise partners who excel in our system," said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. "Neither came from restaurant development or operations, yet both brought the skills, ambition and entrepreneurial drive needed to build thriving businesses from the ground up. They’re brand ambassadors, hands-on operators and deeply committed to their employees and guests. Their success stories are a key profile we’re looking to replicate in many markets across the U.S."

There are 340 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 13 states and more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States. Wienerschnitzel is looking for experienced multi-unit operators and highly successful entrepreneurs to be a part of its franchise family.

To learn more about the brand and the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Franchise serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Tustin, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises 340 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 13 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

###

Media Contact:

Ava Dunlop

(206) 437-6726

[email protected]

