Applebee’s Launches New Ultimate Trio Appetizer Sampler Ahead of Second Season as the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League

With more than 80,000 flavor combinations, guests can build their winning lineup of three fan-favorite appetizers and bold sauces for only $14.99

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – Applebee’s, the official Grill + Bar sponsor of the NFL is kicking off football season with the launch of the NEW Ultimate Trio – a customizable appetizer sampler that lets guests build their own combination by selecting three appetizers and three dipping sauces, all for just $14.99. Available for dine-in, To Go, and delivery, this crave-worthy platter offers 10 fan-favorite appetizers and 10 bold sauces to choose from, offering an incredible 81,600 combinations to satisfy every craving*.

Appetizers for the Ultimate Trio include guests’ choice of Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Quesadilla, Crunchy Onion Rings, Chicken Wonton Tacos, Brew Pub Pretzels, Applebee’s Riblets, Double Crunch Shrimp, Waffle Fries and Classic Fries; while sauce choices include Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, House-Made Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Honey Dijon Mustard, Marinara Sauce, Chipotle Lime Salsa, Cocktail Sauce, and BLUE MOON® White Cheddar Beer Cheese.

“With more than 80,000 flavor combinations, we’re putting the power of choice in our guests’ hands with our new Ultimate Trio,” said Reid Leslie, vice president of marketing, Applebee’s. “Whether you’re mixing and matching your favorite appetizers and sauces or trying something new, there’s no wrong way to enjoy this lineup while cheering on your team.”

But the NEW Ultimate Trio isn’t the only exciting trio debuting this football season. NFL Coach Dan Campbell returns for his second season as Applebee’s star-studded “head shift manager” in the brand’s newest ad campaign. This season, Coach Campbell welcomes a new class of rising stars to Team Applebee’s, including Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Plus, Applebee’s NFL drink specials are back and better than ever!** Now for a limited time, guests can enjoy two NEW $6 Mucho cocktails as part of Applebee’s NFL Sips, with the option to “take it to the next level” and “make it a ‘rita” by adding a $3 ultra-premium Don Julio Vibe Drop featuring Don Julio Reposado. Applebee’s NFL Sips lineup includes:

NEW $6 Juicy Sweep Sangria : Ready, set, enjoy a fruity line-up of Barefoot® Moscato, Smirnoff® Vodka, mango, orange and pineapple juices.

: Ready, set, enjoy a fruity line-up of Barefoot® Moscato, Smirnoff® Vodka, mango, orange and pineapple juices. NEW $6 Rummin’ Back Daq: Score big with a hand-shaken Daiquiri featuring Captain Morgan® Spiced Rum, triple sec, strawberry, and lime.

For fans of all ages, Applebee’s has a new lineup of Dirty Fountain Sodas. These tasty non-alcoholic sodas offer new flavor twists and fun fan engagement, allowing guests to “dirty” up the following sodas for $1 more:

NEW Cherry Charmed Pepsi : A crisp, classic Pepsi with the bold, sweet & tart flavor of grenadine and a creamy swirl topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

: A crisp, classic Pepsi with the bold, sweet & tart flavor of grenadine and a creamy swirl topped with whipped cream and a cherry. NEW Passion Blue Dew : Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash infused with passion fruit, a creamy swirl and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

: Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash infused with passion fruit, a creamy swirl and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. NEW Mango Dream Dew: Mountain Dew blended with a tangy mango twist, creamy swirl and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

“To kick off the NFL season, we’re launching a brand new beverage lineup that delivers something for everyone,” said Nate Grover, executive director, bar & beverage, Applebee’s. “From our limited-time $6 Mucho Cocktails to our new Vibe Drops featuring Don Julio Reposado and a bold new lineup of Dirty Fountain Sodas for guests of all ages, it’s all about variety, customization, and celebrating football season in style.”

The Ultimate Trio is available for dine-in, To Go, or delivery. To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visitApplebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Limited time. Price, participation and selection may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded.

** Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

BLUE MOON® is a registered trademark of Molson Coors Beverage Company LLC.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,514 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 15 countries outside the United States as of June 29, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants, one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and seven Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

