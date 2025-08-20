Club Pilates Hosts First Ever Experiential Event to Cap Off Their Annual Pilates Body Challenge

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Club Pilates is excited to announce its first large-scale experiential event to wrap up their biggest challenge of the year – the Pilates Body Challenge. The Pilates Body Challenge, which began on June 1st and concludes on August 31st, inspires members to move better, feel better, and live better in their bodies, as well as highlight the everyday powers of Pilates.

Taking place at the Pendry Newport Beach, the Pilates Body Celebration will recognize the top-performing Club Pilates instructors and challenge participants. Select local members, instructors, and influencers will be invited to attend the intimate full-day event on August 24th, and experience what it truly means to have a Pilates body. The brand is looking forward to rewarding and highlighting key instructors and members while sharing their commitment to inclusivity and community.

The celebration will include:

A signature Pilates class led by master instructors to reinforce the strength, focus, and unity behind the Pilates Body message

Social hour with light bites and beverages for members and instructors to connect, reflect, and relax

Branded activations, including Club Pilates coconuts, mirror moments, permanent jewelry, gifting station, and a “What Does a Pilates Body Mean to You?” affirmation wall for guests to share their personal wins from the challenge

"The Pilates Body Challenge is so much more than a fitness program – it's a celebration of strength, connection, and the community that makes Club Pilates so special,” said Tianna Strateman, President of Club Pilates. “Wrapping it up with our first-ever experiential event allows us to recognize our incredible members and instructors in a memorable way, while also setting the tone for what’s ahead and continuing to engage our community in fresh, inspiring ways.”

As the Pilates Body Challenge comes to a close, Club Pilates is keeping the momentum going this fall with its next themed activation: 80’s week. This activation will feature an overnight stay in Los Angeles, an 80s-inspired roller rink experience, and a lively dinner celebrating the nostalgic twist on the brand’s signature workouts. Studios are encouraged to go all out with the throwback theme, offering members a chance to engage in a fun, dynamic setting.

