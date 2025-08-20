Cousins Maine Lobster Adds New Truck to Lone Star State

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) is bringing its signature authentic Maine lobster to San Antonio. The new truck is owned by Jimmy Shoshani and Ahmer & Sarah Khan, a trio that ranks among Cousins Maine Lobster’s most experienced franchisees. The truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and their delicious whoopie pies.

Shoshani, the brand’s longest-tenured operator, joined in 2014 and launched the Las Vegas market the following year. After a successful career in the wine, spirits, and fuel center industries, he recognized the potential and transitioned to the business full-time. Ahmer Khan is a practicing emergency room physician and joined the brand in 2018. A Dallas native, he comes from a family with deep roots in the fuel center industry and also gained operational experience in the QSR sector.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow Cousins Maine Lobster here in our home state of Texas and see the amazing response in each market—including most recently in Oklahoma City,” said Khan. “San Antonio felt like a natural next step with its vibrant energy and dynamic food scene. We’re excited to join the community and bring the same quality, hospitality, and Maine authenticity that have driven our growth so far.”

“Jimmy, Ahmer, and Sarah have been exceptional partners,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “Their passion and love for the brand are evident. We’re thrilled to support them as they expand into San Antonio.”

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening on August 23rd at Bentley’s Beer Garden. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy classic Maine fare, including CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder and delicious whoopie pies.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

