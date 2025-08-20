D1 Training Appoints Clif Marshall as Senior Director of Coaching and Pro Training

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – D1 Training from youth athletes to fitness-minded adults, announces the appointment of Clif Marshall as Senior Director of Coaching and Pro Training.

Marshall, a nationally recognized strength and conditioning coach, brings more than 20 years of experience training elite collegiate and professional athletes. His career highlights include coaching at universities and NFL programs including Indiana University, University of Dayton, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Throughout his career, Marshall has helped athletes secure contracts totaling more than $1.89 billion, training MVPs, Defensive Players of the Year, All-Stars, and First-Round Draft Picks. His client roster includes Kel’El Ware, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Luke Kuechly, AJ Green, and Devin McCourty.

Marshall also served as Performance Director at Ignition Athletics in Cincinnati, where he led its NFL Combine Training Program for a decade.

“I am humbled and honored to join the outstanding team at D1 Training,” said Marshall. “It’s a privilege to lead D1’s Pro Athlete training division, and I’m eager to work alongside some of the most elite talent in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and WNBA. My deepest thanks to Will Bartholomew for his trust and belief in me. Above all, I give praise to God for granting me the opportunity to equip and encourage coaches and athletes across the country.”

As Senior Director, Marshall will spearhead the development of D1’s Pro Training Program from its headquarters in Franklin, Tenn., with a focus on preparing collegiate athletes for the NFL and NBA combines.

“Clif’s training philosophy goes beyond physical performance, he focuses on building athletes from the inside out,” said Will Bartholomew, Founder and CEO of D1 Training.

D1 offer three core training programs — Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, Prep, and Overtime), Adult, and Pro — built on the brand’s five tenets of athletic-based training: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength, core and conditioning, and cool down. Beyond group training, members can access one-on-one coaching with world-class trainers.

D1 Training is positioned to redefine athletic development at every level — from youth athletes to seasoned professionals.

SOURCE D1 Training

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.