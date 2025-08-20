DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Chester County Wins Dream Award for Residential Bath Remodel

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // The owners of this 1950s Cape Cod home needed a bathroom that delivered both accessibility and elevated design. The Chester County team reimagined the space by removing walls, widening doorways, and incorporating a walk-in shower — creating a master bathroom that feels open, functional, and beautifully modern. The remodel also added an upstairs laundry area, bringing everyday convenience to the home’s second floor. The homeowners praised the team for their creativity, care, and commitment to making their dream a reality.

DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

