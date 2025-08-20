Kumon North America Appoints Yusuke Nakamura as New CEO and COO to Lead Canada, the United States and Mexico

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // Rutherford, N.J. – Kumon North America announced today the appointment of Yusuke Nakamura as new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer of the North American region. He succeeds Minoru Tanabe who is transitioning to Senior Executive Officer and President of Kumon Europe and Africa.

Nakamura brings nearly 30 years of leadership and strategic development experience along with a deep understanding of the evolving needs of students and educators.

"I am honored to lead Kumon North America, alongside our talented and passionate Instructors and Associates, at a time when education is being reimagined to meet the evolving needs of learners—where personalization, accessibility, and lifelong learning are becoming essential,” said Nakamura. “As we embrace innovation, we remain firmly grounded in Kumon's 65+ year legacy of nurturing self-learning, discipline, and mastery. Our mission is to thoughtfully integrate new approaches that strengthen what has always made Kumon transformative for students."

“When we help students of all ages enjoy and embrace lifelong learning, they are more likely to contribute to the overall well-being of their communities,” said Nakamura. “We want to nurture students with a high level of expectation and empathy who ultimately will become changemakers willing to tackle challenging social issues.”

Nakamura began his Kumon career in 1997 as a field consultant in Kobe, Japan. After working in various roles in Japan, he was named president of Kumon Philippines in 2019. In 2021, Nakamura relocated to Toronto to begin working with Kumon North America and in 2023 moved to New Jersey to serve as chief strategy officer at the Field Support Center.

Headquartered in Rutherford, N.J., Nakamura will oversee Kumon’s operations across North America advancing the company’s mission of discovering the potential of each individual student and developing his or her maximum abilities. Kumon aims to foster sound capable people and thus contribute to the global community.

