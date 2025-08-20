Paris Baguette Celebrates Café Opening in Frederick, Maryland

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOONACHIE, N.J. — Paris Baguette has marked a milestone in their journey and commitment to reviving the neighborhood bakery café experience.

“This milestone reflects the shared passion and dedication of our entire Paris Baguette family, from our franchise owners and café teams to our loyal guests,” said CEO Darren Tipton. “Reaching our 250th café underscores our commitment to delivering expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, while creating welcoming spaces that bring joy to every neighborhood we serve.”

The café is led by a passionate entrepreneurial team. Waseem Mohamad, a former general contractor for Paris Baguette with years of experience building multiple cafés, and his business partners Prant Kumar and Prince Kumar, are leveraging their operational expertise, strategic business acumen, and proven leadership to open their first café in Frederick, Maryland, fostering a strong, service-driven culture from day one.

With Waseem’s family ties to the area and their long-time familiarity as customers, they have deep insight into the Frederick community. Their expertise with Paris Baguette’s support to grow the brand, create jobs, and strengthen community connections.

