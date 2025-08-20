Pickleball Kingdom Expands to Illinois with First Club in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Aug. 20, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Pickleball Kingdom announces its newest facility coming to Waukegan, IL. The facility will feature 14 professional-grade indoor courts, is targeting an opening at the end of November 2025. This exciting project is led by the experienced franchise team Pickleball X Equity.

"We are especially excited to bring our very first Pickleball Kingdom to Illinois," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. Waukegan is a great place to kick off our presence in the region. With Pickleball X Equity leading the way, this club will serve as a hub for players."

The Waukegan facility will feature:

Top-Tier Indoor Courts: Engineered for optimal play, offering the perfect mix of professional performance and year-round comfort.

Coaching & Clinics: Expert-led programs for beginners through advanced players.

Youth Programs: Inspiring the next generation to discover the joy of pickleball.

Leagues & Tournaments: Opportunities for casual play and competitive challenges.

Community & Corporate Events: Spaces designed for engagement, connection, and celebration.

Mike Patel and Sanjay Patel, two of the driving forces behind Pickleball X Equity, bring a wealth of experience in managing service businesses. They already have Pickleball Kingdom clubs open and operating in Cincinnati, OH, Centerville, OH, and Lexington, KY. "Pickleball's rapid rise is truly inspiring, and our goal is to make this amazing sport accessible to as many people as possible," said Mike Patel. "We believe that life is better with pickleball, and we're excited to bring that vision to Waukegan."

Sanjay Patel echoed the enthusiasm, "We're committed to building strong community connections throughout Illinois. Our passion is making Pickleball Kingdom a meaningful part of daily life in Waukegan."

"We love working with Pickleball X Equity, whose passion for pickleball and dedication to building strong community ties are truly inspiring," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their commitment to creating inclusive spaces where people can connect, enjoy, and grow will play a pivotal role in the success of this location and will leave a lasting impact on the community."

